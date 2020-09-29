China reports 12 new COVID-19 cases, all imported infections

SHANGHAI: China had 12 new COVID-19 cases on Monday (Sep 28), down from 21 a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Tuesday.

The National Health Commission said in a statement that all new cases were imported infections involving travellers from overseas. The number of asymptomatic patients, who are not counted as confirmed cases in China, rose to 26 from 14 a day earlier.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in mainland China now stands at 85,384, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,634.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram