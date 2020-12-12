China reports 13 new COVID-19 cases

Life has mostly returned to normal in Wuhan, where the coronavirus first emerged in December 2019
SHANGHAI: China reported 13 new COVID-19 cases in the mainland for Friday (Dec 11), down from 15 cases a day earlier, the health commission said on Saturday.

All of the new cases were imported infections originating from abroad, according to a statement by the National Health Commission.

The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, rose to 17 compared to seven a day earlier.

As of Friday, mainland China had 86,701 confirmed coronavirus cases, the health authority said. The COVID-19 death toll remained at 4,634.

Source: Reuters

