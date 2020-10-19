China reports 13 new COVID-19 infections, all infections imported

SHANGHAI: China reported 13 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday (Oct 18), unchanged from the previous day, the health commission said on Monday.

All of the new infections were imported, according to a statement by the National Health Commission.

China reported 33 new asymptomatic patients, compared with 34 a day earlier.

As of Sunday, mainland China had 85,685 confirmed coronavirus cases, the health authority said. The COVID-19 death toll stands at 4,634.

China is set to release third-quarter economic data on Monday, along with September factory output, retail sales and fixed-asset investment.

Economists expect its recovery to have expanded 5.2 per cent in the July to September period from a year earlier, faster than the second quarter's 3.2 per cent, according to a Reuters poll.

Policymakers globally are pinning their hopes on a robust recovery in China to help restart demand as economies struggle with heavy lockdowns and a second wave of coronavirus infections.

The COVID-19 pandemic, which caused China's first contraction since at least 1992 in the first quarter, is now largely under control, although there has been a small resurgence of cases in the eastern province of Shandong.

The government has rolled out a raft of measures, including more fiscal spending, tax relief and cuts in lending rates and banks' reserve requirements to revive the virus-hit economy and support employment.

