China reports 14 new COVID-19 cases
SHANGHAI: China reported 14 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday (Sep 26), compared with 15 cases announced a day earlier, the national health authority said on Sunday.
The National Health Commission said in a statement that all the new cases were imported infections involving travellers from abroad. The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed COVID-19 patients, fell to 26 from 30 a day earlier.
The total number of confirmed COVID-19 infections in mainland China now stands at 85,351, while the number of total deaths remained unchanged at 4,634.
