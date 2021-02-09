China reports 14 new COVID-19 cases

People wearing face masks walk on a street market, following an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Wuhan, Hubei province, China Feb 8, 2021. (Photo: REUTERS/Aly Song)

BEIJING: China reported 14 new COVID-19 cases on the mainland on Feb 8, official data showed on Tuesday (Feb 9), unchanged from a day earlier and the second day of no locally transmitted infections.

All cases were imported infections originating from overseas, the National Health Commission said in a statement. The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, fell to 15 from 16 a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in mainland China to date is 89,720, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,636.

Source: Reuters/kv

