China reports 14 new COVID-19 cases
BEIJING: China reported 14 new COVID-19 cases on the mainland on Feb 8, official data showed on Tuesday (Feb 9), unchanged from a day earlier and the second day of no locally transmitted infections.
All cases were imported infections originating from overseas, the National Health Commission said in a statement. The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, fell to 15 from 16 a day earlier.
The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in mainland China to date is 89,720, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,636.
