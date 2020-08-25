China reports 14 new COVID-19 cases, all imported
SHANGHAI: China reported 14 new COVID-19 cases for Aug 24, all of which were imported infections involving travellers from overseas, the country's health authority said on Tuesday (Aug 25).
This compared with 16 new cases reported a day earlier, all imported as well, and marked the ninth consecutive day of no locally transmitted cases.
The total number of confirmed cases now stands at 84,981, while the death toll remains unchanged at 4,634.
The National Health Commission said in a statement that there were 16 new asymptomatic cases - patients who are infected with the coronavirus but not exhibiting any symptoms - compared with 27 reported a day earlier.
