China reports 15 new COVID-19 cases

SHANGHAI: China reported 15 new COVID-19 infections on Sep 25, down from the eight cases announced a day earlier, the national health authority said on Saturday (Sep 26).

The National Health Commission said in a statement that all the new cases were imported infections involving travellers from abroad. The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed COVID-19 patients, rose to 30 from 18 a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 infections in mainland China now stands at 85,337, while the number of total deaths remained unchanged at 4,634.

