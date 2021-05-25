China reports 15 new COVID-19 cases

Residents step off a bus after receiving the Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine at a mobile vaccination site near a residential area in Beijing, May 19, 2021. (File photo: AP/Andy Wong)

SHANGHAI: China reported 15 new COVID-19 cases for Monday (May 24), down from 18 a day earlier, its national health authority said on Tuesday.

The National Health Commission said in its daily bulletin that two of the new cases were local infections found in the central province of Anhui. The rest were imported infections originating from overseas.

The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, stood at 18, down from 22 a daily earlier.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in mainland China now stands at 91,006, while the death toll remains unchanged at 4,636.

Source: Reuters/dv

