China reports 16 new coronavirus cases, highest in more than 2 weeks
BEIJING: China reported 16 new coronavirus cases for May 31, the highest since May 11 and up from two cases reported a day earlier, the country's health commission reported.
The National Health Commission said in a statement that all of the new cases were imported infections involving travellers from overseas.
The mainland also reported 16 new asymptomatic cases - those who are infected but do not show symptoms - compared with three a day earlier.
The total number of confirmed cases now stands at 83,017, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,634.
BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the coronavirus outbreak and its developments
Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram