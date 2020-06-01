China reports 16 new coronavirus cases, highest in more than 2 weeks

BEIJING: China reported 16 new coronavirus cases for May 31, the highest since May 11 and up from two cases reported a day earlier, the country's health commission reported.

The National Health Commission said in a statement that all of the new cases were imported infections involving travellers from overseas.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The mainland also reported 16 new asymptomatic cases - those who are infected but do not show symptoms - compared with three a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed cases now stands at 83,017, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,634.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

Advertisement