China reports 16 new COVID-19 cases
SHANGHAI: China reported 16 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Monday (Oct 26), down from 20 a day earlier, the country's health authorities said on Tuesday.
The number of new asymptomatic cases also fell to 50, from 161 reported a day earlier amid a fresh wave of symptomless infections being reported in the northwestern Xinjiang region.
Xinjiang's authorities said separately that 26 new asymptomatic cases were reported on Monday, down from 137 a day earlier.
China does not classify asymptomatic infections as confirmed COVID-19 cases.
The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in mainland China now stands at 85,826, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,634.
