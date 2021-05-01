China reports 16 new COVID-19 cases
SHANGHAI: China reported 16 new COVID-19 cases on Friday (Apr 30), down from 13 cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Saturday.
All of the new cases were imported infections originating from overseas, the National Health Commission said in a statement.
The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, rose to 16 from 19 cases a day earlier.
The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in China now stands at 90,671, while the death toll remains unchanged at 4,636.
