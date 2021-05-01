China reports 16 new COVID-19 cases

SHANGHAI: China reported 16 new COVID-19 cases on Friday (Apr 30), down from 13 cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Saturday.

All of the new cases were imported infections originating from overseas, the National Health Commission said in a statement.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, rose to 16 from 19 cases a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in China now stands at 90,671, while the death toll remains unchanged at 4,636.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

Advertisement