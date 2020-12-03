China reports 16 new COVID-19 cases

Women wearing face masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus walk along a pedestrian bridge in Beijing, Nov 30, 2020. (Photo: AP/Andy Wong)
SHANGHAI: China reported 16 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday (Dec 2), up from nine cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Thursday.

The National Health Commission said all of the new cases were imported infections originating from overseas.

The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, rose to six from three a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in mainland China now stands at 86,567, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,634.

Source: Reuters/dv

