China reports 17 new COVID-19 cases, all imported

SHANGHAI: China reported 17 new COVID-19 cases on Aug 30, up from nine reported a day earlier, the country's health authority said on Monday (Aug 31).

The National Health Commission said all of the new cases were imported infections involving travellers returning from abroad, marking the 15th straight day of no local infections for the country.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The number of asymptomatic cases rose to 19 from 4 reported a day earlier.

China's total number of COVID-19 infections now stands at 85,048, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,634.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

Advertisement