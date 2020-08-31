China reports 17 new COVID-19 cases, all imported

Asia

China reports 17 new COVID-19 cases, all imported

FILE PHOTO: Woman rides a bicycle past people wearing face masks near Houhai Lake, following the co
FILE PHOTO: A woman rides a bicycle past people wearing face masks near Houhai Lake, following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Beijing, China August 28, 2020. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

Bookmark

SHANGHAI: China reported 17 new COVID-19 cases on Aug 30, up from nine reported a day earlier, the country's health authority said on Monday (Aug 31).

The National Health Commission said all of the new cases were imported infections involving travellers returning from abroad, marking the 15th straight day of no local infections for the country.

The number of asymptomatic cases rose to 19 from 4 reported a day earlier.

China's total number of COVID-19 infections now stands at 85,048, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,634.

BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the coronavirus outbreak and its developments

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

Source: Reuters/ac

Tagged Topics

Bookmark