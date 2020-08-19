China reports 17 new COVID-19 cases, no community infections for 3rd straight day

SHANGHAI: China reported on Wednesday (Aug 19) 17 new coronavirus cases in the mainland for Aug 18, down from 22 the day before, the health authority said.

All of the new infections were imported cases, the National Health Commission said in a statement, making it the third straight day of zero new locally transmitted infections. There were no new deaths.

China also reported 14 new asymptomatic patients, compared with 17 a day earlier.

As of Aug 18, mainland China had a total of 84,888 confirmed coronavirus cases, it said. China's death toll from the coronavirus remained unchanged at 4,634.

