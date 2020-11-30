China reports 18 new COVID-19 cases

Asia

China reports 18 new COVID-19 cases

APTOPIX Virus Outbreak China Daily Life
A man wearing a face mask to help curb the spread of COVID-19 cycles past a family taking a rest outside the drum tower, a tourist spot in Beijing, Nov 29, 2020. (Photo: AP/Andy Wong)
(Updated: )

Bookmark

SHANGHAI: China reported 18 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday (Nov 29), up from 11 a day earlier, the national health authority said on Monday.

The National Health Commission said in a statement 15 of the new cases were imported infections originating from overseas. It also reported three local infections in the Inner Mongolia region.

The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, rose to 17 from 10 a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in mainland China now stands at 86,530, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,634.

BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the coronavirus outbreak and its developments

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

Source: Reuters/dv

Tagged Topics

Bookmark