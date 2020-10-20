China reports 19 new COVID-19 cases

Asia

China reports 19 new COVID-19 cases

COVID-19 testing in Qingdao (2)
A health worker takes a COVID-19 swab from a child in Qingdao, China on Oct 14, 2020. (Photo: STR/AFP)
(Updated: )

Bookmark

SHANGHAI: China reported 19 new coronavirus cases in the mainland for Monday (Oct 19) up from 13 cases a day earlier, the health commission said on Tuesday.

All of the new infections were imported, the National Health Commission said in a statement.

READ: China's Qingdao city finds no new COVID-19 cases after testing 11 million people

READ: Global COVID-19 cases surpass the 40 million milestone

China reported 24 new asymptomatic patients, compared with 33 a day earlier.

As of Monday, mainland China had 85,704 confirmed coronavirus cases, the health authority said. The COVID-19 death toll remained unchanged at 4,634.

BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the coronavirus outbreak and its developments

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram​​​​​​

Source: Reuters/ga

Tagged Topics

Bookmark