China reports 2 new COVID-19 cases

HONG KONG: China reported two new coronavirus cases for May 2, up from one the day before, data from the country's national health authority showed on Sunday (May 3).

One case was imported and the other was local, the National Health Commission (NHC) said. This compares to one imported case and no domestic transmissions on May 1.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The NHC also reported 12 asymptomatic cases for May 2, down from 20 the day before.

The number of confirmed cases in China has reached 82,877. With no new deaths reported, the death toll remained at 4,633.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

Advertisement