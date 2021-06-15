China reports 20 new COVID-19 cases
BEIJING: China reported 20 new coronavirus cases in the mainland for Jun 14, compared with 23 a day earlier, the country's health authority said on Tuesday (Jun 15).
Of the new cases, two were local transmissions, down from four a day earlier, the National Health Commission said.
All the new local cases were in southern Guangdong province.
China also reported 25 new asymptomatic infections, compared with 24 a day earlier. China does not classify symptomless infections as confirmed cases.
As of Monday, China had a total of 91,471 confirmed infections. Its death toll stood unchanged at 4,636.
BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic and its developments
Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram