China reports 20 new COVID-19 cases

FILE PHOTO: People wearing face masks walk at a main shopping area in Shanghai
\People wearing face masks walk at a main shopping area, following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Shanghai, China January 27, 2021. (Photo: Reuters/Aly Song) 

BEIJING: China reported 20 new coronavirus cases in the mainland for Jun 14, compared with 23 a day earlier, the country's health authority said on Tuesday (Jun 15). 

Of the new cases, two were local transmissions, down from four a day earlier, the National Health Commission said. 

All the new local cases were in southern Guangdong province.

China also reported 25 new asymptomatic infections, compared with 24 a day earlier. China does not classify symptomless infections as confirmed cases.

As of Monday, China had a total of 91,471 confirmed infections. Its death toll stood unchanged at 4,636.

Source: Reuters/ad

