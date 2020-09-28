China reports 21 new COVID-19 cases, all imported

SHANGHAI: China reported 21 new coronavirus cases on Sep 27, up from 14 a day earlier, the national health authority said on Monday (Sep 28).

The National Health Commission said in a statement that all new cases were imported infections involving travellers from overseas. The number of new asymptomatic cases, who are not classified by China as confirmed COVID-19 patients, fell to 14 from 26 a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in mainland China now stands at 85,372, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,634.

