China reports 22 new COVID-19 cases

FILE PHOTO: Women wearing face masks walk at a main shopping area following the coronavirus disease
Women wearing face masks walk at a main shopping area following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Shanghai, China on Nov 3, 2020. (Photo: Reuters/Aly Song/File Photo) 

BEIJING: China reported 22 new COVID-19 cases as of Nov 9, down from 33 cases a day earlier, its health authority said on Tuesday (Nov 10).

The National Health Commission said one of the new cases was a local infection reported in Shanghai, while the remaining 21 cases were imported by people returning from overseas. 

The commission also reported 25 new asymptomatic cases, up from nine a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 infections in mainland China now stands at 86,267, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,634.

Source: Reuters

