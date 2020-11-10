China reports 22 new COVID-19 cases

BEIJING: China reported 22 new COVID-19 cases as of Nov 9, down from 33 cases a day earlier, its health authority said on Tuesday (Nov 10).

The National Health Commission said one of the new cases was a local infection reported in Shanghai, while the remaining 21 cases were imported by people returning from overseas.

The commission also reported 25 new asymptomatic cases, up from nine a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 infections in mainland China now stands at 86,267, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,634.

