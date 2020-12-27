China reports 22 new COVID-19 cases

BEIJING: China recorded 22 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday (Dec 26), up from 20 cases the previous day, the country's health authority said on Sunday.

The National Health Commission said in its daily bulletin that 12 of the new cases were locally transmitted, of which five were in the Shunyi district of Beijing and seven in the northeastern province of Liaoning. Another 10 cases were imported from abroad.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Additionally, 15 asymptomatic cases were reported on Dec 26, of which four were local infections. Beijing reported one asymptomatic case, a taxi driver also from Shunyi.

China does not include asymptomatic patients in its total confirmed case list.

China has now reported a total of 86,955 confirmed mainland cases, with 4,634 deaths.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram