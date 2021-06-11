China reports 22 new COVID-19 cases

FILE PHOTO: Mass testing for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a stadium in Guangzhou
FILE PHOTO: A medical worker collects a swab from a resident during a mass testing for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a makeshift testing site at a stadium in Guangzhou, Guangdong province, China May 30, 2021. cnsphoto via REUTERS

BEIJING: China reported 22 new coronavirus cases in the mainland for Jun 10, slightly higher than 21 a day earlier, the country's health authority said on Friday (Jun 11).

Of the new cases, nine were local transmissions, up from six a day earlier, the National Health Commission said.

All the new local cases were in southern Guangdong province.

China also reported 25 new asymptomatic infections, compared with 27 a day earlier. China does not classify asymptomatic infections as confirmed cases.

As of Thursday, China had a total of 91,359 confirmed infections. Its death toll stood unchanged at 4,636.

Source: Reuters/ta

