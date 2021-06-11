China reports 22 new COVID-19 cases

BEIJING: China reported 22 new coronavirus cases in the mainland for Jun 10, slightly higher than 21 a day earlier, the country's health authority said on Friday (Jun 11).

Of the new cases, nine were local transmissions, up from six a day earlier, the National Health Commission said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

All the new local cases were in southern Guangdong province.

China also reported 25 new asymptomatic infections, compared with 27 a day earlier. China does not classify asymptomatic infections as confirmed cases.

As of Thursday, China had a total of 91,359 confirmed infections. Its death toll stood unchanged at 4,636.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram