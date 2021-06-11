China reports 22 new COVID-19 cases
BEIJING: China reported 22 new coronavirus cases in the mainland for Jun 10, slightly higher than 21 a day earlier, the country's health authority said on Friday (Jun 11).
Of the new cases, nine were local transmissions, up from six a day earlier, the National Health Commission said.
All the new local cases were in southern Guangdong province.
China also reported 25 new asymptomatic infections, compared with 27 a day earlier. China does not classify asymptomatic infections as confirmed cases.
As of Thursday, China had a total of 91,359 confirmed infections. Its death toll stood unchanged at 4,636.
