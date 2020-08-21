China reports 22 new COVID-19 cases; fifth day of zero local cases
SHANGHAI: China reported 22 new coronavirus cases in the mainland for Aug 20, compared to seven a day earlier, the health commission said on Friday (Aug 21).
All 22 new infections were imported cases, according to a statement by the National Health Commission, marking the fifth straight day of zero new locally transmitted infections.
China reported 23 new asymptomatic patients, compared to 22 a day earlier.
As of Aug 20, mainland China had 84,917 confirmed coronavirus cases, the health authority said. The COVID-19 death toll remained at 4,634.
