China reports 22 new COVID-19 cases; fifth day of zero local cases

SHANGHAI: China reported 22 new coronavirus cases in the mainland for Aug 20, compared to seven a day earlier, the health commission said on Friday (Aug 21).

All 22 new infections were imported cases, according to a statement by the National Health Commission, marking the fifth straight day of zero new locally transmitted infections.

Advertisement

Advertisement

China reported 23 new asymptomatic patients, compared to 22 a day earlier.

As of Aug 20, mainland China had 84,917 confirmed coronavirus cases, the health authority said. The COVID-19 death toll remained at 4,634.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

Advertisement