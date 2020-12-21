China reports 23 new COVID-19 cases, including 2 local transmissions in Liaoning and Heilongjiang

SHANGHAI: Mainland China recorded 23 new COVID-19 cases on Dec 20, the same number of cases from the previous day, said the country's health authority on Monday (Dec 21).

The National Health Commission said in its daily bulletin that 21 of the new cases were imported. The two local transmissions were in the northeastern provinces of Liaoning and Heilongjiang.

Additionally, 15 asymptomatic cases were reported on Dec 20, down from 10 the previous day. China does not include asymptomatic patients in its total confirmed case list.

Mainland China has now reported an accumulated total of 86,852 coronavirus cases, with 4,634 deaths.

