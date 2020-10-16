China reports 24 new COVID-19 cases

SHANGHAI: China reported 24 new coronavirus cases in the mainland for Thursday (Oct 15), compared with 10 cases a day earlier, the health commission said on Friday.

All of the new infections were imported, according to a statement by the National Health Commission.

China reported 10 new asymptomatic patients, compared with 23 a day earlier.

As of Oct 15, mainland China had 85,646 confirmed coronavirus cases, the health authority said. The COVID-19 death toll stands at 4,634.

