China reports 24 new COVID-19 cases

FILE PHOTO: Outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Beijing
FILE PHOTO: People wearing masks following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak walks past a creative cluster 751D PARK in Beijing, China October 31, 2020. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

HONG KONG: Mainland China reported 24 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday (Oct 31), down from 33 a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Sunday.

Of the new cases, 21 were imported infections originating from overseas. The National Health Commission said in a statement that three local infections were reported in the western region of Xinjiang.

The commission reported no new asymptomatic cases, down from 38 a day earlier. China does not count symptomless patients as confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Total confirmed COVID-19 cases to date in mainland China stand at 85,997. The death toll remains at 4,634.

Source: Reuters

