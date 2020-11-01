China reports 24 new COVID-19 cases
HONG KONG: Mainland China reported 24 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday (Oct 31), down from 33 a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Sunday.
Of the new cases, 21 were imported infections originating from overseas. The National Health Commission said in a statement that three local infections were reported in the western region of Xinjiang.
The commission reported no new asymptomatic cases, down from 38 a day earlier. China does not count symptomless patients as confirmed COVID-19 cases.
Total confirmed COVID-19 cases to date in mainland China stand at 85,997. The death toll remains at 4,634.
