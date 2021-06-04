China reports 24 new COVID-19 cases

Asia

China reports 24 new COVID-19 cases

FILE PHOTO: People wearing face masks walk at a main shopping area in Shanghai
People wearing face masks walk at a main shopping area in Shanghai, China, Jan 27, 2021. (File photo: REUTERS/Aly Song)

Bookmark

BEIJING: China reported on Friday (Jun 4) 24 new coronavirus cases on the mainland for Thursday, the same number as a day earlier, the country's health authority said in a statement.

Of the new infections, 15 were imported, the National Health Commission said, and the nine local cases were all in southern Guangdong province. There were no new deaths.

China also reported 21 new asymptomatic patients, compared with 18 a day earlier.

As of Jun 3, China had a total of 91,194 confirmed COVID-19 cases. Its death toll remained unchanged at 4,636.

BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic and its developments

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

Source: Reuters/dv

Tagged Topics

Bookmark