China reports 24 new COVID-19 cases
BEIJING: China reported 24 new coronavirus cases in the mainland for Thursday (Jun 24), compared with 16 a day earlier, the health authority said.
All of the new infections were imported cases, the National Health Commission said in a statement on Friday. There were no new deaths.
China also reported 20 new asymptomatic patients, compared with 18 a day earlier.
As of Jun 24, mainland China had a total of 91,693 confirmed coronavirus cases, it said. The death toll from the coronavirus remained unchanged at 4,636.
