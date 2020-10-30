China reports 25 new COVID-19 cases

BEIJING: China reported 25 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday (Oct 29), down from 47 a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Friday.

Of the new cases, 24 were imported infections originating from overseas. The National Health Commission said in a statement that one local infection was reported in the eastern province of Shandong.

The commission also reported 53 new asymptomatic cases, up from 16 a day earlier. China does not count symptomless patients as confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Total confirmed COVID-19 cases to date in mainland China now stand at 85,940. The death toll remains at 4,634.

