China reports 25 new COVID-19 cases

BEIJING: China reported 25 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in the mainland for Jun 21, up from 17 infections a day earlier, the health authority said on Tuesday (Jun 22).

Of the new cases, two were local infections in southern Guangdong province, while the rest were imported cases, the National Health Commission said.

The number of new asymptomatic infections rose to 27 from 19 a day earlier. China does not classify them as confirmed cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in mainland China reached 91,629 by the end of Jun 21, with the death toll unchanged at 4,636.

