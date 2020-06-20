China reports 27 new coronavirus cases, including 22 in Beijing

BEIJING: China reported 27 new coronavirus cases as of the end of Jun 19, 22 of which were reported in the capital Beijing, China's National Health Commission said on Saturday (Jun 20).

This compared with 32 confirmed cases a day earlier, 25 of which were in Beijing, where local authorities are working to contain a new outbreak at a food wholesale market.

Another seven asymptomatic COVID-19 patients, those who are infected with the coronavirus but show no symptoms, were also reported as of Jun 19 compared with five a day earlier. China does not count these patients as confirmed cases.



