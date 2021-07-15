China reports 28 new COVID-19 cases

BEIJING: China reported 28 new confirmed coronavirus cases in the mainland for Wednesday (Jul 14), compared with 24 a day earlier, according to the National Health Commission.

Of the new infections, five were locally transmitted, all of which were in southwestern Yunnan province, the health authority said on Thursday.

That compares with one local case nationwide a day earlier.

China reported eight new asymptomatic coronavirus cases, which it does not classify as confirmed infections, compared with nine a day earlier.

No new deaths were reported.

As of Jul 14, mainland China had recorded 92,147 confirmed cases, with the cumulative death toll unchanged at 4,636.

