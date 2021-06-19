China reports 30 new COVID-19 cases

BEIJING: China reported 30 new confirmed COVID-19 cases for Jun 18, up from 23 infections a day earlier, the country's health authority said on Saturday (Jun 19).

Of the new cases, six were local infections in southern Guangdong province, while the rest were imported cases, the National Health Commission said.

The number of new asymptomatic infections rose to 42 from 25 a day earlier. China does not classify these as confirmed cases.

Total confirmed COVID-19 cases in China stood at 91,564 at the end of Jun 18, with the death toll unchanged at 4,636.

