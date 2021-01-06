China reports 32 new COVID-19 cases

SHANGHAI: China reported 32 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday (Jan 5), down from 33 cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Wednesday.

The National Health Commission said in a statement nine of the new cases were imported infections originating from overseas. A total of 23 new local infections were reported: 20 in Hebei province, one in the capital city of Beijing, one in Liaoning province and one in Heilongjiang province.

The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, rose to 64 from 37 cases a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in mainland China now stands at 87,215, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,634.

