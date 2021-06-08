China reports 33 new COVID-19 cases in mainland on Jun 7

BEIJING: China reported 33 new COVID-19 cases on the mainland for Jun 7, up from 19 cases a day earlier, the health authority said in a statement on Tuesday (Jun 8).

Of the new cases, 19 were local transmissions from the southern province of Guangdong, the National Health Commission said.

China also reported 16 new asymptomatic infections, compared with 21 a day earlier. China does not classify symptomless infections as confirmed cases.

By Monday, China had a total of 91,300 confirmed infections. Its death toll stood unchanged at 4,636.

