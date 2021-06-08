China reports 33 new COVID-19 cases in mainland on Jun 7
BEIJING: China reported 33 new COVID-19 cases on the mainland for Jun 7, up from 19 cases a day earlier, the health authority said in a statement on Tuesday (Jun 8).
Of the new cases, 19 were local transmissions from the southern province of Guangdong, the National Health Commission said.
READ: COVID-19 cases surge in China's Guangzhou city, triggering flight cancellations
China also reported 16 new asymptomatic infections, compared with 21 a day earlier. China does not classify symptomless infections as confirmed cases.
By Monday, China had a total of 91,300 confirmed infections. Its death toll stood unchanged at 4,636.
BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic and its developments
Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram