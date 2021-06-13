China reports 34 new COVID-19 cases, including 6 local infections

HONG KONG: Mainland China reported 34 new COVID-19 cases on Jun 12, down from 35 cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Sunday (Jun 13).

Of the new cases, six were local transmissions, compared with eight the previous day, the National Health Commission said. All of the local cases were in southern Guangdong province.

China also reported 18 new asymptomatic infections, versus 27 a day earlier. China does not classify symptomless infections as confirmed cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in China now stands at 91,428, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,636.

