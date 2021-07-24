China reports 35 new COVID-19 cases

SHANGHAI: China reported 35 new COVID-19 cases on Friday (Jul 23), down from 48 cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Saturday.

Local infections accounted for 13 of the new cases, up slightly from 12 a day earlier, the National Health Commission said in a statement. Almost all of the local cases were reported in the eastern province of Jiangsu, it added.

The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, fell to 20 from 35 cases a day earlier.

The total accumulated number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in China now stands at 92,497, while the death toll remains unchanged at 4,636.

