China reports 35 new COVID-19 cases, up from 22 infections day earlier

SHANGHAI: China reported 35 new coronavirus cases in the mainland for Jun 11, up from 22 a day earlier, the country's health authority said on Saturday (Jun 12).

Of the new cases, eight were local transmissions, compared with nine the previous day, the National Health Commission said. All of the local cases were in southern Guangdong province.

China also reported 27 new asymptomatic infections, versus 25 a day earlier. China does not classify asymptomatic infections as confirmed cases.

As of Friday, China had a total of 91,394 confirmed infections. Its death toll stood unchanged at 4,636.



