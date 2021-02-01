China reports 42 new COVID-19 cases

SHANGHAI: China reported 42 new mainland COVID-19 cases on Sunday (Jan 31), down sharply from 92 cases a day earlier, the national health authority said on Monday.

The National Health Commission said in a statement that 33 of the new cases were locally transmitted infections, down from 73 a day earlier.

The number of asymptomatic infections, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, also fell to 16 from 19 a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed mainland COVID-19 infections to date now stands at 89,564, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,636.

