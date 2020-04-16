China reports 46 new coronavirus cases in mainland

BEIJING: China reported 46 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the mainland, the same as a day earlier, according to the country's health authority on Thursday (Mar 16).

Of the new cases on Wednesday, 34 were imported, compared with 36 on Tuesday, the National Health Commission said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

That brings the total number of confirmed cases to 82,341 as of Wednesday.

The number of new asymptomatic cases increased to 64 from 57 a day earlier.

China does not include patients with no clinical symptoms such as a cough or a fever in its tally of confirmed cases.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram