China reports 5 new COVID-19 cases

SHANGHAI: China reported five new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday (Mar 9), down from eight a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Wednesday.

The National Health Commission said all of the new cases were imported infections from overseas.

The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, rose to 16 from nine a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in mainland China now stands at 90,007, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,636.



