China reports 6 new COVID-19 cases

BEIJING: China reported six new COVID-19 cases on Saturday (Feb 27), down from 10 cases a day earlier, the national health authority said on Sunday.

The National Health Commission said in a statement all of the new cases were imported infections. Six new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, were reported, compared with eight the day before.

Total confirmed COVID-19 cases in mainland China stand at 89,893, while the death toll remains 4,636, according to the statement.

