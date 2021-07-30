China reports 64 new COVID-19 cases

SHANGHAI: China on Friday (Jul 30) reported 64 new COVID-19 cases for Thursday, compared with 49 cases a day earlier, the health authority said.

The National Health Commission said 21 of the new infections were local cases, compared with 24 the previous day. There were no new deaths.

Advertisement

Advertisement

China also reported 25 new asymptomatic patients, compared with 14 a day earlier.

As of Jul 29, China had a total of 92,875 confirmed coronavirus cases, it said.

China's death toll from the coronavirus remained unchanged at 4,636.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram