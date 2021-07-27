China reports 71 new COVID-19 cases

BEIJING: China reported 71 new COVID-19 cases on Monday (Jul 26), compared with 76 cases a day earlier, the national health authority said on Tuesday.

Local infections accounted for 31 of the new cases, down from 40 a day earlier, the National Health Commission said in a statement. All of the local cases were reported in the eastern province of Jiangsu, it said.

The number of new asymptomatic cases - which China does not classify as confirmed cases - declined to 20 from 24 a day earlier.

Total confirmed COVID-19 cases in mainland China stand at 92,676, and the death toll remains at 4,636.

