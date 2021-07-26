China reports 76 new COVID-19 cases

BEIJING: China reported 76 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday (Jul 25), up from 32 cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Monday.

Local infections accounted for 40 of the new cases, compared with only five a day earlier, the National Health Commission said in a statement.

Thirty-nine of the local cases were reported in the eastern province of Jiangsu, and one in the north-eastern province of Liaoning, it said.

The number of new asymptomatic cases - which China does not classify as confirmed cases - rose to 24 from 17 cases a day earlier.

Total confirmed COVID-19 cases in mainland China stand at 92,605, and the death toll remains at 4,636.

