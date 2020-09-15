China reports 8 new COVID-19 cases, all imported infections

SHANGHAI: China reported eight new COVID-19 cases on Monday, down from 10 cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said in a statement on Tuesday (Sep 15).

The National Health Commission said all new reported cases were imported infections involving travellers from overseas. The commission also reported nine new asymptomatic cases, down from 39 a day earlier.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases now stands at 85,202. The death toll remained unchanged at 4,634.

The United States on Monday eased its warning against travel to China, acknowledging that the nation had made progress against COVID-19 despite frequent US criticism of its pandemic role.

The State Department still urges Americans to reconsider travel to China, but it upgraded its advice from a blanket warning not to go to the country.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram